In a statement Sunday, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge in Philadelphia, Michael Driscoll, said federal authorities continued to work to identify people who had taken part in the Capitol siege. “FBI Philadelphia is working closely with all of our local, state, and federal partners to prepare for Inauguration Day,” he said. “We are maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats here in the run-up to January 20. As part of that, the FBI has stood up a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with our partners on any possible risks to the city and region, including the state capitol in Harrisburg.”