Philadelphia Police have identified a woman and man whose bodies were found July Fourth in the Delaware River just south of the docked cruise ship Spirit of Philadelphia. The unmarried couple’s 5-year-old daughter, who had been left alone in a car nearby, was safe.
The couple were identified by police Friday morning as Anjania Patterson and Tim Siler. Patterson, 28, and her daughter lived on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to Patterson’s mother, Denise Johnson, interviewed Friday morning at her East Falls apartment. Siler, 39, lived in the 4800 block of Rosalie Street in Wissinoming, police said.
Authorities first removed the body of Patterson about 5:45 a.m. Thursday from the river near the 700 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard and pronounced her dead, police said.
They found the girl alone in a nearby Nissan SUV. The child had said she was with her father, but no adult was present. She was sent to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution, while authorities began searching for her father.
Hours later, authorities discovered Siler’s body in the river and pulled him out. He was identified by police as the girl’s father, and was pronounced dead just before 10:45 a.m.
While police searched the SUV Thursday, a girl’s pink bike could be seen in the rear of the vehicle.
This is a developing story that will be updated. Staff writers Sarah Gantz and Laura McCrystal contributed.