“We are deeply troubled by the growing pattern of violence that is affecting our communities and the Jewish people,” the Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey wrote in a statement. “We must stand up and speak out against this hatred. We must take a stand against bigotry. We must eradicate anti-Semitism. We must teach that tolerance and acceptance are the path to chesed (loving kindness) and tikkun olam (repairing the world). For today and for our future.”