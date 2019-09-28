The Issue: All over the United States there are outbreaks of diseases that had been all but eradicated in the past thanks to vaccination. The cause of these outbreaks often falls on parents who are a part of the so-called anti-vaxxer movement — an anti-science trend that started with a retracted and debunked study that alleged to show that vaccines cause autism. But anti-vaxxers are not the only barrier to what researchers call herd immunity — resistance to a disease that is achieved through a high rate of vaccination in a population. Some poorer parents don’t vaccinate their child — at all or on time — and not because of anti-vaxxers’ ideology.