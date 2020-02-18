A Philadelphia jury on Tuesday voted to convict the onetime president of Temple University’s Alpha Epsilon Pi of attempting to sexually assault a woman in his bedroom at the frat house, but found him not guilty of forcing another woman into an unwanted sex act on a separate encounter.
Ari Goldstein, 23, did not visibly react to the split verdict from the jury of eight women and four men. He was placed in handcuffs and taken immediately into custody until a sentencing hearing in May. He had been out on bail since last year.
Goldstein, of Wrightstown, Bucks County, had been accused of using physical force to try to push two women into sex acts after they told him no.
One woman testified last week that she and Goldstein were having consensual sex in his room in November 2017, when she was a Temple junior, but that she told him to stop when he pressed his arm on her collarbone and put his fingers down her throat. She testified that Goldstein then asked her to perform oral sex on him, and continued forcing her to do so even as she continued to say no.
Jurors decided that Goldstein’s conduct in that encounter did not amount to a crime.
But in the second incident, in February 2018, a then-Temple freshman said Goldstein attempted to force her into a sex act against her will before she managed to leave his room. For that, Goldstein was convicted of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted sexual assault, and indecent assault.
Both women testified at Goldstein’s trial, and they sat together in the front row holding hands and hugging as the verdict was read. The Inquirer does not identify victims of sexual assault without their permission.
Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wynkoop told jurors during his closing argument Friday that the women were clear and consistent in telling Goldstein to stop.
Goldstein’s attorney Perry de Marco, Sr., contended that the women were “making something out of nothing,” and that they lived a college life full of “rampant sex, drug use, and endless drinking." One of Goldstein’s accusers, de Marco said, had previously had rough sex with Goldstein and used him as her “sex boy.”
"We know in the real world, ‘no, no’ has many shades of gray,” said de Marco.
Goldstein did not take the stand during trial. The courtroom was packed with his relatives and supporters, three of whom testified on his behalf as character witnesses.
Temple suspended Goldstein’s fraternity in April 2018, after the freshman reported her allegations to police.
Goldstein was arrested in May 2018 and charged with the attempted assault against the freshman. The other woman reported her allegations to police after that set of charges had been in the news.
This is a developing story that will be updated.