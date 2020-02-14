Two women who accuse a former Temple University fraternity president of forcing them into sex acts in his frat house bedroom are “making something out of nothing,” the man’s attorney told a Philadelphia jury Friday.
One of the women, then a Temple junior, used Ari Goldstein as her “sex boy,” attorney Perry de Marco Sr. told a packed courtroom in his closing argument. “We know in the real world, ‘no, no’ has many shades of gray,” said de Marco, who contended that the woman was accustomed to having rough sex with Goldstein.
But Assistant District Attorney Zachary Wynkoop told the panel of eight women and four men in his closing argument that the two women — who didn’t know each other — were “unwavering” in their accounts over the past two years, and as Temple students at the time of the attacks had a lot to lose by speaking to authorities.
“When they didn’t want sex, they said, ‘No,’” Wynkoop said of the women’s separate encounters with Goldstein. “They said, ‘No.’ They said it over and over again.” There was “no shade of gray” in that word, the prosecutor said.
The two women sat together in the second row of the gallery during the closing arguments. Both had testified during the trial at the Stout Center for Criminal Justice, as had friends in whom they allegedly confided after their respective encounters. The Inquirer does not identify sexual assault victims without their permission.
Jurors began deliberating about 2 p.m. Friday after Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane instructed them on the charges.
Goldstein, 23, of Wrightstown, Bucks County, a former president of Temple’s Alpha Epsilon Pi chapter, is charged with sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent assault in connection with a November 2017 incident with the then-Temple junior, who was a member of the fraternity’s sister sorority and a friend of Goldstein’s.
He is separately charged with attempted sexual assault, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and indecent assault in connection with a February 2018 encounter in his bedroom with a woman who was a Temple freshman at the time.
Goldstein, who has been out on bail, has had numerous friends and relatives in court to support him.
Throughout the three-day trial, both attorneys painted entirely different pictures of what they said had transpired between Goldstein and the women.
Goldstein did not take the stand, but three people testified on his behalf as character witnesses — a sister, a childhood friend, and his family doctor.
De Marco contended in his closing argument that the two accusers were part of a college life full of “rampant sex, drug use, and endless drinking." The Temple junior “only used [Goldstein] for sex,” didn’t want to date him, and was “pursuing Ari that night,” the attorney said.
De Marco told jurors that the woman wanted to give Goldstein oral sex that night “so he would calm down” and she could then leave.
The freshman, de Marco said, went up to Goldstein’s bedroom at the frat house at 2000 N. Broad St. after being invited there to smoke marijuana. Although she expected other people to be there, she ended up on his couch and the two engaged in various sexual positions, he said. Only during the trial did she testify that Goldstein “bit my left breast,” he said, pointing out that she previously told authorities he “kissed” her breast.
“If someone bit my nipple, I’d whack the daylights out of him,” de Marco told jurors.
Both women had the ability to leave Goldstein’s bedroom but did not, and they did not immediately go to authorities, the lawyer said.
Wynkoop, however, told jurors that the two women were “courageous” for stepping forward, even though months later and at great personal cost. They were speaking out against the president “of the most popular fraternity on campus,” he said.
The woman who was a junior had been a friend of Goldstein’s for three years and he was someone she trusted, the prosecutor said. She testified during the trial that on Nov. 29, 2017, things didn’t get “more aggressive,” but “aggressive," the prosecutor said, saying that Goldstein pressed his arm on her collarbone and put his fingers down her throat.
And Goldstein kept forcing her to give him oral sex even though she fought back and “kept saying, ‘No,’” Wynkoop said.
After the freshman went to Goldstein’s room on Feb. 25, 2018, Goldstein, a former high school wrestler “twice her size, had her pinned to the couch,” the prosecutor said.
“He wanted what he wanted and he was going to take it,” Wynkoop said.
Temple suspended Goldstein’s fraternity in April 2018, after the freshman reported her allegations to police.
He was arrested in May 2018 and charged with the attempted assault against the freshman. The other woman reported her assault to police after that set of charges had been in the news.
This is a developing story and will be updated.