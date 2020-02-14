The freshman, de Marco said, went up to Goldstein’s bedroom at the frat house at 2000 N. Broad St. after being invited there to smoke marijuana. Although she expected other people to be there, she ended up on his couch and the two engaged in various sexual positions, he said. Only during the trial did she testify that Goldstein “bit my left breast,” he said, pointing out that she previously told authorities he “kissed” her breast.