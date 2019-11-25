No one can tell Ariella if Turiyam will survive, or what his future holds. All she knows is that she will remain by his side. “Holding him is my mindful meditation,” she says. “Changing his diaper. I have no idea what’s coming next. When that bridge comes, I’ll cross it. I say, ‘God, please guide me. Show me what you want me to do, and keep me strong enough to do it.’ I’m just grateful he’s alive.”