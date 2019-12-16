While both the Army and Navy military academies are investigating whether their respective cadets and midshipmen flashed “white power” hand signs at a during an ESPN pre-game broadcast at the Army-Navy game Saturday, this wasn’t the first time the hand signs have been seen at prominent events.
Here’s more about the recent history of this sign.
In February 2017, shortly after President Trump was inaugurated, Stephen Miller, one of his key advisers on policies that banned Muslims from entering the United States and others that separated Latino migrant children from their parents, was photographed appearing to flash the hand signs in the White House briefing room. (The hand sign shows three fingers out, to make the "W" for white and a thumb and forefinger pointed down to make the "P" for power, groups that monitor hate symbols say.)
There was also speculation that Zina Bash, a former Trump Administration special assistant and former law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, when he sat on the United States Court of Appeals, had possibly made the “white power” sign as she sat behind Kavanaugh at Senate hearings on his Supreme Court nomination.
Her husband, John Bash condemned the accusations, calling them “repulsive.”
The Anti-Defamation League only recently included the “OK” hand sign on its hate symbols list, Robyn Burstein, senior associate regional director, said Monday.
The Southern Poverty Law Center said the OK hand sign was adopted “first by white nationalists, and then by 4chan trolls intent on ‘triggering the libs,’ the well-known hand signal’s use points to deeper concerns.”
The Anti-Defamation League has described the “OK” hand sign as a hate symbol, depending on the context on how it is used.
“The smirk that almost inevitably accompanies the “OK” sign, that simplest of hand signals, is the dead giveaway in the shroud of internet-age befuddlement: Does the sign, the thumb and forefinger joined together in a circle, the remaining three fingers splayed out behind, mean “all’s good?” Or does it mean “white power” instead?” The Law Center wrote in September 2018.
One needs to know what the motivation is behind the use, Burstein said. “We need to understand the users intent before jumping to any conclusions.”