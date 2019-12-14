Saturday’s Army-Navy game is happening the day after the House Judiciary Committee took a step toward impeaching President Donald Trump, but no one seemed in the mood to let politics intrude on tradition at South Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.
”Everybody gets along. That’s what’s nice,” said David Daniels, of Sea Isle City, who was in the Coast Guard and attends every Army-Navy Game.
Daniels and others welcome Trump’s regular attendance at the game.
”The guy might not be perfect, he is our leader and you have to respect that,” said Daniels, who owns a plumbing business that is the busiest its been in 10 years.
Trump entered the stadium to resounding cheers at 3 p.m. He clapped and waved as he took to the field for the singing of the national anthem as a light rain fell and then donned a red cap that read, Keep America Great, and the No. 45.
Mark Anthony, of Falling Waters, W.V., said it’s great that Trump comes and “supports the men and women who support America.”
“You get goose bumps when you come here,” said Anthony. “You see the best of America.”
Anthony, who works as a repairman, said he spends a fortune on beer at Army-Navy games because he loves to buy drinks for active-duty soldiers and sailors. For 14 years, he’s been coming to the games.
On Friday the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against Trump, charging him with “abuse of power" and “obstruction of justice” in a 23-17 party-line vote.
The full House is expected to approve the articles of impeachment Wednesday, with a Senate trial slated for next month. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox New there was “zero chance” of Trump’s removal from office.
