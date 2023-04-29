2 teens arrested in quadruple shooting that killed 3 teens

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting that left three teens dead Friday afternoon in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section, police said Saturday.

Police also identified the dead as Malik Ballard, 17, of the city’s Frankford section; Khalif Frezghi, 18, of East Mount Airy; and Salah Fleming, 14, of North Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street, where, police said, Ballard was found shot on the sidewalk, Frezghi on the front porch and Fleming just inside the front doorway of the home. All were pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

A fourth victim, a 16-year-old male who has not been identified, arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach, police said.

Ballistic evidence was recovered from Palmetto Street and a gun was found inside the residence, police said.

A short time after the shootings, police said Friday night, they located a black Ford Edge believed to be involved in the shootings crashed on the 500 block of East Wyoming Street. They took two juveniles into custody and said they believed they had dropped off the injured 16-year-old at the hospital.

6ABC reported Friday night that at least two of the dead were students at the Mathematics, Civics and Sciences Charter School Inc.

This is a developing story and will be updated.