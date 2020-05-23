A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he barricaded himself inside an emergency-department room at the Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus, turned on oxygen tanks, and then set fire to the bedsheets, police said.
After a maintenance employee broke through a window into the room, the man, who had entered the emergency room for detoxification treatment, climbed out and fought with security officers, police said.
Police arrived and arrested he man. The fire was extinguished and declared an arson by the fire marshal.
No injuries were reported.
The emergency room was evacuated and was to remain closed until further notice.