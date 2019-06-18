Employees from institutions such as Brooklyn Academy of Music, the Guggenheim, and the Frye Museum in Seattle, have either recently voted to unionize or taken formal steps to announce their intentions of unionizing. The Professional Organization for Women in the Arts (POWarts) is about to release its own salary survey. During her keynote at the 2019 American Alliance of Museums conference, Kimberly Drew, a former social media manager at the Metropolitan Museum of Art who’s known for her Instagram account @museummammy, called out the Met for failing to prioritize pay equity amid its push to make the museum’s staff more diverse.