An Upper Darby man who led police on a chase Monday evening from Delaware County into Southwest Philadelphia — where he shot at officers and stole an unmarked police SUV before driving into South Jersey and exchanging gunfire with police in Gloucester County — has been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

Arthur Henry Disanto Jr., 41, was taken into custody just before midnight Monday by police in Washington Township, an FBI spokesperson said.

Disanto, who was wanted for an attempted homicide in Delaware County, was shot and injured during a shootout with an officer just before he was apprehended. He was being sought by the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office and the Pennsylvania State Police for attempted homicide after authorities said he shot a woman in her Media apartment in the early morning hours of July 3.

State Police went to the woman’s apartment at 5:20 a.m. that day after receiving a report of a shooting. Authorities say Disanto shot the woman once and fled the apartment. The woman, too, left the apartment and was later taken to Chester Crozer Hospital and listed in stable condition. A warrant charging Disanto with attempted homicide was issued the day of the shooting, and he had been sought ever since.

Police caught up to him Monday night after he opened fire on officers in two states, they said. The episode started in Folcroft, Delaware County, when officers there began chasing Disanto, who was driving a motorcycle.

After crossing into Philadelphia with Folcroft police in pursuit, he crashed at the intersection of 84th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard and began shooting at officers, police said. During the chaos, Disanto stole an unmarked Folcroft police SUV that was loaded with weapons and tactical gear.

Deptford police found the SUV about an hour later in a residential area with the back window shot out and SWAT gear missing, but two rifles were still inside the vehicle. A short time later, Disanto got into a shootout with police in nearby Washington Township, during which authorities believe he and an officer shot each other. Both are expected to recover.

An FBI spokesperson referred questions to the Pennsylvania State Police, who are leading the investigation. Attempts to reach the State Police were not successful.