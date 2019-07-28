For the last two decades, the people that Krupnick likes to help have been an ever-growing cohort of Philadelphia artists who have flocked to his warehouse seeking space to carry out their work. The building was never supposed to be what it is today — four floors, brimming with artist studios. It became a creative haven by sheer accident: When Krupnick and his wife purchased the run-down building in 1997, previously owned by his father-in-law, he envisioned space for his own inventions business. Maybe a condo development. But when a colleague’s wife needed space for her art, everything changed.