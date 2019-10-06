The Inquirer last year created “School Checkup,” an easy-to-use web tool that pulls together internal district reports on incidents of damage to asbestos and other health hazards in nearly 200 schools. Parents can plug in the name of a school and learn of hazards, by exact location and type, down to the classroom level. (Note: Some of the information in the tool may be outdated because it was published in May 2018.) Also, under federal law, the district is required — every three years — to do a comprehensive building inspection for each school, noting the location of asbestos material and whether it’s damaged. The district also must do a visual walk-through of each school every six months. You can find the 2015-16 school year reports here. Over the summer, the district completed several inspections for the 2018-19 school year but many have yet to be published online. You are legally entitled to view those on demand and the district is required to keep copies for parents to view in each school’s office. If you have the time, it’s a good idea to compare inspection reports of your school going back every three years. It should give you some insight into whether damaged asbestos previously noted in reports was abated and when. The Inquirer investigation found that in some cases, the district failed to fix damaged asbestos pipe insulation, even when inspectors marked it as a “high priority,” for up to two years. (“Friable” refers to asbestos that “when dry, may be crumbled, pulverized, or reduced to powder by hand pressure,” according to federal regulations.)