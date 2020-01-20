Leaders of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers said they plan to sue the Philadelphia school district, accusing it of failing to protect students and staff from asbestos at a North Philadelphia elementary school.
“Time and again, the School District has claimed that their actions are out of an abundance of caution. What we’ve seen time and again is the district’s willingness to throw caution to the wind and as a result, put children and educators at risk,” PFT President Jerry Jordan said in a statement.
Jordan is expected to provide details of the lawsuit at an 11 a.m. news conference Monday.
The move comes after district offficials were forced on Friday to close McClure Elementary for a second time after air tests, demanded by teachers and union leaders, showed elevated levels of asbestos in the air. On Thursday, district leaders had assured teachers that the building was safe to enter.