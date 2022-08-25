A Linwood man was sentenced to 364 days in jail and five years probation on Wednesday after pleading guilty to third-degree animal cruelty in the 2020 death of his 4-month-old pit bull, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kyle Blythe, 24, was arrested in December 2020 and charged with animal cruelty in the death of the puppy, whose name was Dolce. Linwood Police officers were contacted by the staff of the Absecon Veterinary Hospital after the puppy was treated for severe head trauma and showed numerous signs of blunt force trauma to her head and body.

Dolce later died as a result of her injuries.

Police determined that Blythe had become angry after the puppy chewed up some of his clothing and then beat her, causing severe brain injuries which led to her death, the prosecutor’s office said.

Blythe’s plea called for 364 days in county jail and a term of probation to be determined by the court at sentencing. Superior Court Judge Pamela D’Arcy sentenced him to the maximum of five years probation, to be served following his release from the county jail. He will also be required to complete community service, “and will not be permitted to own or co-domicile with any animals as a condition of his probation,” the prosecutor’s office said in a release.

The prosecutor noted that citizens should report instances of animal abuse or neglect to their local police department. In Atlantic County, each department has a designated “Humane Law Enforcement Officer” trained to identify and investigate animal abuse and neglect.