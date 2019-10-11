As a lawyer, Allen is committed, thorough, and nothing if not fierce, armed with a puncher’s reflexes in an immigration system that more and more has become an us-versus-them dogfight. Today, often working pro bono, she represents a dozen families in fraught medical and legal situations like the Alvarezes, helping lead the local contingent in the national struggle for the full, fair restoration of deferred action, a small humanitarian program targeted by the Trump Administration.