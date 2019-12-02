Scattergood has been clashing with borough officials all year over the vines that climb the outside of her beach-block home, ever since a code enforcement officer cited her for violating a town ordinance on overgrowth. Scattergood refuses to cut them, saying her Virginia creepers produce berries that nourish birds during the winter. According to Scattergood, that makes them a valuable environmental resource in a town known for multimillion-dollar vacation homes with immaculately trimmed lawns.