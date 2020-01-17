Her attorney, Joseph Grassi, sought during the trial to undermine the borough’s case with a plethora of arguments: that Scattergood was unfairly singled out while vines on other Avalon homes are allowed to remain; that borough officials never followed proper protocol when notifying her of their concerns regarding her property; that the citations were too vague; and that she was the victim of retaliation stemming from her history as a well-known environmental activist.