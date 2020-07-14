“Elijah Pierce’s America,” on view from Sept. 27 through Jan. 10, represents the first major retrospective of Pierce’s work to be presented outside his home city of Columbus, Ohio, for more than 25 years. After the Great Migration, Pierce settled in Columbus in 1924, where he preached and cut hair, eventually presiding over his own barbershop, which was a social hub and a studio. He died in 1984.