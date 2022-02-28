Barry Wright, 69, the mayor of Winslow Township and a former police officer, died Sunday, according to local officials.

“It is with a very heavy heart and great sadness that the township announces the passing of Mayor Barry Wright,” said a statement on the Camden County municipality’s website.

“The mayor spent his career serving in the Winslow Township Police Department and later as a committee member,” the statement said. “He said his dream was to become mayor one day because he loved helping others.”

Wright had recently been diagnosed with ALS, according to Camden County officials. The father of seven children was serving his sixth year as mayor.

“The Camden County community has been crushed with the passing of Winslow Township Mayor Barry Wright today,” said a statement by Camden County Commissioners Louis Cappelli Jr. and Jeffrey Nash. “As a board, we are shocked to lose someone that dedicated his life to the selfless endeavor of serving the residents of Winslow Township and Camden County as a dedicated civil servant.”

Wright was a lifelong resident of Winslow, according to his biography on the township website, and grew up working on a farm. He attended Edgewood High School and graduated in 1970 before attending night school at Camden County College.

He served in the Winslow Township Police Department for 27 years, retiring as a lieutenant and adjutant to the chief of police. During the course of his law enforcement career, he worked as a detective, within the traffic unit, and for internal affairs.

Wright received the Lions Club Citizen of the Year Award, and was a volunteer with the Tansboro Volunteer Fire Company. He was also a member of Saint Simon Stock Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Robin, his children, and four grandchildren.