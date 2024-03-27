Battleship New Jersey is on the move again today. Now it’s coming to Philly.

The Battleship New Jersey is on the move — again.

After heading from its dock in Camden to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal last week to prepare for dry docking, the decorated battleship will head across the river to the Philadelphia Navy Yard today. There, it will undergo routine maintenance, repairs, and repainting for the first time in 32 years.

Last week’s journey down the Delaware River marked the first time the battleship has been moved since 2001, and in a nod to its history, the vessel is to be dry-docked in the same berth where it was built beginning in 1940 and launched on Dec. 7, 1942, one year after the Pearl Harbor attack thrust the United States into World War II.

Four tractor tugs pulled the Battleship New Jersey away from his home in Camden last week, guiding it under the Walt Whitman Bridge as onlookers on both sides of the river and other boats in the water marveled at the 45,000-ton battleship.

“How cool is this?” Jim Crumlish, whose father was a naval officer who worked on the Battleship New Jersey’s sister ship, said last week. “Somebody in today’s generation can appreciate the architecture, the workmanship, and the complexity of something that is antique.”

The restoration work is expected to take at least two months, with a goal of getting the battleship back in Camden for Memorial Day and summer tourism traffic. The whole project is set to cost about $10 million.

The USS New Jersey entered service in 1942 and saw action during many conflicts, including World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. It served in the Navy for about 50 years before being decommissioned in February 1991. It was turned into a floating museum in 2011.

How to watch Battleship New Jersey’s move to Philadelphia

The Battleship New Jersey is scheduled to depart from Paulsboro around 11 a.m. and head across the Delaware River to the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Unfortunately, the move won’t be streamed on the Battleship New Jersey’s YouTube page. But you’ll still be able to catch the ship heading up the Delaware at sites like Red Bank Battlefield Park and Fort Mifflin, which offers free admission to active duty military members and their families.

Beginning next month, there will be guided tours of the battleship while in dry dock. Tickets are available on the Battleship New Jersey’s website.

Staff writer Ximena Conde contributed to this report.