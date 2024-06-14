Battleship New Jersey returns to South Jersey following $10 million facelift

After a few treks up and down the Delaware River this spring, the Battleship New Jersey is returning home to the Camden Waterfront, but first with a stop in Paulsboro, N.J.

The famed World War II-era battleship departed from its drydock Philadelphia Navy Yard around 8 a.m. Friday following a $10 million facelift that involved repainting and repairing the ship’s hull and installing a new deck made of teak.

The vessel is expected back at the Paulsboro Marine Terminal between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., where it will remain until June 20, when it makes the final leg of its journey back to the Camden Waterfront (a limited number of tickets are available). The museum is expected to reopen to the public within the next few weeks.

“The goal is to be fully open to the public prior to the July 4 weekend, if not sooner,” Marshall Spevak, CEO of the Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial, told The Inquirer last month.

You can stream Battleship New Jersey’s return to South Jersey here:

The 45,000-ton vessel has been dry-docked at the same berth where it was built beginning in 1940. It entered service in 1942, one year after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and saw action in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. It was decommissioned in 1991 after about 50 years of military service, and was converted into a floating museum in 2001.

“The battleship is part of the fabric of the community,” Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said last month. “It’s comforting knowing this piece of American history has been preserved for future generations,”

On Friday, the vessel also carried a special guest — retired Navy Vice Admiral Douglas J. Katz, who served as the Battleship New Jersey’s 18th Commanding Officer from August 1987 to May 1989.