Often, Fontaine said, the beers brewed or served at Last Sip take members back to their younger days. Some folks even worked at breweries or brewed their own beer in the past, or are just able to connect the flavors in the beers back to early memories. Some malt extracts used in the brew process, for example, have reminded residents of their days in malt shops, while more exotic, dessert-like beers have evoked memories of the neighborhood ice cream truck.