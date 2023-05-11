Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will rally for Helen Gym on Sunday

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vermont) and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) will appear at a “Get Out the Vote” rally for Philadelphia mayoral candidate Helen Gym on Sunday.

Both progressive lawmakers have endorsed Gym, as part of a group of national progressive lawmakers to back her campaign ahead of the May 16 Democratic mayoral primary.

“Helen isn’t afraid to take on tough fights or go up against big special interests,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement announcing her endorsement earlier this month. “And when she does, she wins.”

Doors to the rally at Franklin Music Hall in Spring Garden open at 4:30 p.m., according to a posting for the event.

Gym said in a release the rally would be “all about joy, possibility, and people power, and that’s the energy we’re bringing with us into election day.”

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez have gotten involved in dozens of local races across the country in recent years to try to boost progressive candidates.

While national endorsements don’t typically have huge sway in local elections, turnout could be a major factor this year given the tightly contested race.