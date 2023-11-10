The best photos in October by Philadelphia Inquirer staff photographers

The journey to Red October ended at a dim destination with the Phillies’ loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Championship Series.

Philadelphians mourned loss of life across the globe in October. On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters killed 1,400 Israelis, and took hostage more than 240. The war that has followed has created an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

And yet, people found time for lighthearted events, including Halloween celebrations and the Eagles’ eagerly anticipated kelly green game later in the month.

Here are the best photographs from October made by Inquirer staff photographers.

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman are mobbed for selfies at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School on Oct. 2. The event celebrated their being named winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for work with mRNA, leading to the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Young Benjamin Franklin, played by actor Benjamin Snyder, walks to the Second Bank of the United States in Philadelphia on Oct. 6. The city recreated the 300th anniversary of Franklin’s arrival.

Charmaine Warrington, a 52-year-old haunter at Fright Factory in South Philly, scares visitors at the attraction on Oct. 6. See Warrington get ready for the night.

The Israeli flag is displayed on the screen before Game 3 of a National League Division Series baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 11.

In a photo taken from Cira Green, the park’s screen is reflected in the glass walls that surrounding it. This made it appear as if the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 3 of the NLCS was hanging over the Chestnut St. bridge and Center City on Oct. 19.

Demonstrators gathered outside City Hall during an Oct 19 Council hearing addressing a resolution to condemn the Hamas attack on Israel. Some were in support of the Palestinian cause while others backed Israel.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown leaps into the air after a touchdown in the second half of a game against Miami at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Oct. 22. The team wore kelly green jerseys that day.

Antonio Ruiz reacts as the Phillies fail to score in the 3rd inning during Game 6 of the National League Championship Series on Oct. 23. The Phillies lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-1, and ultimately lost the series.

The body of Officer Richard Mendez leaves the Cathedral Basilica of S.S Peter and Paul on Oct. 24. Mendez was at the Terminal D parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 12.

Noura Erakat speaks at rally at 18th and Walnut St. in Philadelphia calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 28.