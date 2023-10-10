The best photos in September by Philadelphia Inquirer staff photographers

The end of September marked the official end of summer and the beginning of Red October.

Inquirer photographers were there to capture it all, including the 14-day manhunt for an escaped convicted murderer, the king of demolition derby, and Rosh Hashanah.

Here are the best photographs from September made by Philadelphia Inquirer staff photographers.

Swimmers Mason Beck, of Cleveland, Ohio, (left) and Stephen Rouch, of Kingston, Pa., lead the start of a 15k open swim in the Schuylkill River at the 9th Annual Charles Bender Memorial Swim and Relay on Sept. 1.

The Eakins Oval statues were adorned with construction cones on Sept. 1.

A Gritty replica mask inside Pedro Cancel’s Gritty-themed Jeep Wrangler on Sept. 1. The appliance repair technician from North Philly is a lifelong Flyers fan who formerly worked as a photographer for the team. He also has a Flyers-themed Mini Cooper.

Temple Owls cornerback Bryce Lambeth (right) celebrates his team’s 24-21 win in the season opener over Akron on Sept. 2.

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler performs during the PEACE OUT Farewell Tour on Sept. 2.

Drummers perform at the Labor Day Parade on Sept. 4, 2023. Thousands of union members and their families made their way up Columbus Boulevard to Penn’s Landing Great Plaza at Chestnut Street, to a family celebration that included food, music, and activities for children.

State Rep. Morgan Cephas, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, State Sen. Vincent Hughes and Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington on the first day of school at Guion S. Bluford Elementary School on Sept. 5.

Vernell Prince, captain of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, performs with the group at Deptford Mall for the Football Fest benefiting Deptford Township L.E.AD Program in Deptford, N.J., on Sept. 2.

A driver steps on the gas to push his opponents during the Hard Core Derby Promotions Demolition Derby at the Stoneboro Fair in Stoneboro, Pa., on Sept. 3.

A woman shields her face from the hot sun in the Chinatown section of Philadelphia on Sept. 5.

Donta Johnson Jr. with son Donta Johnson, III, enters Cooper’s Poynt School with Sixers Stixers Drumline on hand to help students celebrate the first day of school in Camden, N.J., on Sept. 6.

Rowan Linder jumps into his dad’s arms after reacting to his bedroom makeover with the Phillie Phanatic in Langhorne, Pa., on Sept. 7. The Phillies and the J Foundation surprised the 5 year old, who has battled cancer. The surprises included a red pinstripe wall, a Bryce Harper banner, a Phillies cap wall and a signed wall decal featuring Aaron Nola.

Convicted murderer Danilo Cavalcante is escorted from the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Avondale, Pa., on Sept. 13, after a two-week manhunt. Cavalcante the escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.

Little Amal rests her head at Love Park in Philadelphia on Sept. 14. The 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl and global symbol of human rights spent two days in Philadelphia.

Lindsey Eastwood, of Washington Township, and Donny Hoffman, of South Philadelphia, atop party bus before the Philadelphia Eagles play the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 14. The Eagles won, 34-28.

Kindergarteners look at their free shirts during a back to school event hosted by the Philadelphia 76ers in partnership with Five Below at Rhodes Elementary School in Philadelphia on Sept. 15.

People clap during a concert at Bryn Mawr College hosted by the Beth David Reform Congregation Rosh Hashanah Concert for a Sweet New Year in the Sunken Garden on Sept. 15.

Pink performs her concert at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 18.

Sam Nash practices on the teeter board on Sept. 19 before the opening of Cirque du Soleil Bazzar.

L. Harrison Jay, husband of the late JoAnne A. Epps, is consoled during memorial service for his wife on Sept. 20. Epps passed away suddenly the day before.

Steven Bethea, Jalil Bethea, and little brother Saleem Bethea celebrate Jalil committing to University of Miami on Sept. 20.

Musician and visual artist Daniel de Jesús photographed on Sept. 20 at Esperanza School in Philadelphia.

The sun sets behind the Philadelphia skyline as seen from the Camden waterfront on Sept. 21.

Temple players enter in the tunnel before a game against Miami at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 23.

Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift (0) runs over Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Dee Delaney (30) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sept. 25. Eagles won, 25-11.

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs sprays champagne on teammates after the team cliched a wild-card playoff spot by beating the Pirates, 3-2, at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 26.

Philadelphia Orchestra opening night gala with Yo-Yo Ma in concert on Sept. 28.

Celine To (front) and her friend Joyce Zheng (left) cheer for fellow H4T dance team members as they perform during the 28th annual Mid-Autumn Festival in Philadelphia’s Chinatown on Sept. 30. The festival, organized by Asian Americans United, featured musical performances, carnival games, and the popular mooncake-eating contest.