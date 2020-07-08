The most refreshing wines are those with the lightest texture on the palate and the highest levels of mouthwatering acidity. Alcohol is what gives wine tactile heft, in much the same way that butter enriches the texture of a sauce. Wine’s level of tartness also has a reliable inverse relationship with alcohol, where the strongest wines are the least acidic and vice versa. This pattern can be incredibly useful for wine drinkers for finding wines that can beat the heat. You don’t need to know anything about the northern Italian region of Piedmont where this wine is from or the cortese grape from which it’s made to be able to guess that it will taste crisp, clean, and refreshing simply because it contains only 12% alcohol.