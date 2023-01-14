A 66-year-old bicyclist died after a car hit her in South Philadelphia

A 66-year-old bicyclist died Saturday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital after a car struck her Friday evening in South Philadelphia, police said.

The female cyclist, identified by police as Taing Sophy, was riding west on Tasker Avenue near Columbus Boulevard when a car driver who was heading east on the street and turning left onto Columbus struck her, according to police.

The 32-year-old man who was driving the car, a beige Toyota Corolla, stayed at the scene until police arrived and has not been charged. The investigation continues.

Sophy, who lived in the 500 block of Pierce Street in the Southwark section of South Philadelphia, suffered severe head trauma in the accident, police said.