A driver fatally struck an 18-year-old bicyclist along Kelly Drive Tuesday night, according to Philadelphia Police.
Officials responded to the 700 block of Kelly Drive shortly after 9 p.m. where Nadir Nafis Holloman, of West Philadelphia, was riding his bicycle across the road when he was struck by a motorist driving a white Acura traveling eastbound.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced at 9:38 p.m. The driver stayed on the scene, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.
The city has a goal of zero traffic deaths by 2030 through Vision Zero, its safe streets initiative.
“Vision Zero recognizes that humans will always make mistakes, including while using our streets, and not every crash can be prevented,” the plan’s year two update states. “Instead of focusing on preventing all crashes, Vision Zero focuses on reducing the severity of crashes to save lives.”
Injury crashes involving bicyclists between May and June are up this year compared to 2019, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.
A silent bike ride was recently held for Sam Ozer, 17, killed by a driver while riding his bike in Roxborough in June.