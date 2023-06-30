Biden campaign names Delco native deputy communications director

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is continuing to staff up, and its latest hire is Delco native Brooke Goren as deputy communications director.

Goren, 30, who grew up in Media, is currently the deputy communications director at the Democratic National Committee. She’ll work closely with Michael Tyler, the incoming communications director for Biden’s 2024 campaign.

Goren graduated from Strath Haven High School, and her parents and grandparents still live in the area.

“Media is such a tight-knit community and it’s continued to shape how I think about politics,” Goren said. “When I think about the work that I do now, how critical Pennsylvania will be in this next election, I’m thinking about the people back home.”

The Biden reelection campaign has ramped up in recent weeks with a kickoff rally in Philadelphia and fundraisers around the country.

The campaign, managed by Julie Chávez Rodriguez, is also staffing up its communications team. Tyler previously worked for Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.). TJ Ducklo, who was national press secretary on Biden’s 2020 campaign and then a White House aide, will be the campaign’s senior communications adviser. Campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz had previously joined the Biden campaign after working as deputy press secretary in the Biden administration.

While Biden’s 2020 campaign was based in Philadelphia, it’s been widely reported that the reelection team will be based in Wilmington.

Goren previously worked as a regional press secretary at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, where she oversaw the communications strategy for 15 congressional races in the Great Plains and Mountain West during the 2020 election cycle. She’s also a veteran of Claire McCaskill’s 2018 Senate bid and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

“Brooke’s steady and outstanding work at the DNC and diverse experiences across Democratic politics will make her a valuable member of our growing team,” Tyler said. “We’re excited to have her help communicating President Biden and Vice President Harris’ message to the American people.”

A graduate of the University of Chicago, and a runner, Goren said she has her eye on running the Philadelphia marathon this fall.