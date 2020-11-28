As a consultant who develops policy for legislative consideration, she finds it tough to talk about her work on Democratic political campaigns for fear of turning off potential Republican supporters. But it’s the Democratic Party that usually champions issues that can change the quality of life for Black people, Asamoah said, from improving schools in poor neighborhoods to eradicating voter suppression. “It’s a very tricky space,” said Asamoah, who splits her time between Philly and D.C., and heads her own firm, ABA Consulting, through which she works with both politicians and corporations to help craft legislation. “And I navigate all of these spaces with the intention of moving Black folks forward.”