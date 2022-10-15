President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Philadelphia on Oct. 28 to boost Pennsylvania Democrats up and down the ticket as the state hosts some of the country’s most critical elections.

The president and vice president will speak at the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s Independence Dinner at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, according to a Democratic National Committee official.

The event, where VIP tickets are selling for up to $1,000 per person, will benefit Democrats across the state, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an event that was yet public.

The event will come less than two weeks before Nov. 8 elections that will have national implications.

The Pennsylvania governor’s race could determine the future of abortion and voting laws in the pivotal swing state, and could decide if an election-denying Republican, State Sen. Doug Mastriano, gains oversight of the state’s election system for the 2024 presidential race.

» READ MORE: Pennsylvania is the center of the political universe | Election Newsletter

The state’s U.S. Senate contest is one of a handful that could decide control of the chamber, and with it significant influence over Biden’s agenda and his nominees. And Pennsylvania is hosting some of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races as Democrats try to hold onto their thin majority.

Biden is also scheduled to headline a fund-raiser for Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, John Fetterman, on Thursday.