The Biden Administration is expected to announce a plan that will cancel thousands of dollars in student loan debt for many borrowers, and extend the ongoing federal student loan payment pause for several more months, reports say.

The plan, which President Joe Biden will reportedly detail on Wednesday, involves forgiving $10,000 worth of federal student loans for borrowers who make $125,000 or less per year, according to NBC News. Biden is also expected to add four months to the pause on student loan repayments, extending it through December, Fortune reports.

The White House previously set a deadline of Aug. 31 for an announcement about the plan. But as spokesperson Abdullah Hasan told NBC, no decision has been finalized. The Washington Post reports that there is not yet a concrete loan forgiveness or repayment pause plan, and that Biden is only nearing a decision about the issue.

“The President will have more to say on this before August 31,” Hasan said. “As a reminder, no one with a federally-held loan has had to pay a single dime in student loans since President Biden took office, and this Administration has already cancelled about $32 billion in debt for more than 1.6 million Americans — more than any Administration in history.”

The reported plan would be the largest federal student loan forgiveness in history, The Hill reports. The effort could cost $300 billion to $980 billion over the next decade, and most relief would benefit borrowers in the top 60% of earners in the country, according to a Penn Wharton Budget Model estimate released on Tuesday.

To date, Biden has canceled about $32 billion in debt, Fortune reports. About 45 million people hold $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, according to a recent Federal Reserve estimate.

Student loan repayments, meanwhile, have been delayed a half-dozen times since the start of the pandemic under the Biden and Trump administrations. The current delay is set to expire at the end of this month. Previous pauses reportedly gave borrowers as long as month’s worth of notice about bill due dates, making this potential extension on the pause the narrowest window of notice borrowers have had to date, The Hill reports.

That has resulted in borrowers, loan services, and the Education Department “in limbo” regarding payments, according to the Wall Street Journal. In July, the Biden Administration advised loan companies to not send out billing notices to borrowers about resuming their loan repayments.

The cancelation of student loan debt was a key point during Biden’s campaign, but the $10,000 total is far below the $50,000 figure that some Democrats have pushed for throughout the pandemic. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.), for example, said in a letter to Biden in 2020 that canceling that amount of student loan debt “will enhance economic growth and financial freedom.”