President Biden announced student loan debt relief on Wednesday, a widely-anticipated move that could affect about 45 million borrowers nationwide.

The president’s executive order would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 a year or families making less than $250,000 a year. Borrowers who received federal Pell grants could be eligible for total forgiveness of up to $20,000.

The president will hold a press conference Wednesday to provide details. Meanwhile, The Inquirer wants to know how this news will impact Philadelphia-area residents who have student loan debt.

If you’re willing to talk with a reporter, fill out the Google form below. Your name or personal story will not be shared unless you agree to it with a reporter who contacts you. Contact info will not be shared publicly. We look forward to sharing your stories.