After many stops and starts over the last two decades, American Dream, first envisioned as Meadowlands Xanadu, began to gain momentum in 2011 when Edmonton, Canada-based development and finance conglomerate Triple Five Group got involved. Triple Five is used to cranking out enormous venues that boggle the mind. The company operates Minnesota’s Mall of America, one of the largest in the country, and the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta, which is the largest in North America. Both of those malls have 75% retail and 25% entertainment.