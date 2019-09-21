There you have it. For all the hopeful talk about the Fashion District reviving this long-suffering part of Market Street — and $137 million in government subsidies — the public-facing part of the mall was still given second-class treatment. The new facade is the architectural equivalent of bargain-basement merchandise, and its shoddiness will make it that much harder for Market Street to claw its way back to retail respectability. On top of that, we will have to pay with our eyeballs, since the city allowed PREIT to plaster the facade with digital billboards in exchange for undertaking the renovations.