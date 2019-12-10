A state appellate court rejected Bill Cosby’s efforts to overturn his sexual assault conviction Tuesday, finding that five additional accusers allowed to testify at his trial did not improperly influence the jury’s decision.
Lawyers for the 82-year-old comedian had maintained that the testimony, alleging assaults that in some cases had occurred decades ago, had unfairly prejudiced jurors weighing whether Cosby had committed a specific 2004 assault.
But in its unanimous opinion Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court, ruled that the testimony was properly included under a state law that allows prosecutors to introduce evidence of uncharged crimes to establish a “signature pattern.”
“Here, the evidence established [Cosby’s] unique sexual assault playbook,” the court said. It added that the testimony “tended to undermine any claim that [Cosby] was unaware of or mistaken about the victim’s failure to consent.”
In Cosby’s case, Montgomery County prosecutors alleged that those earlier assaults — on accusers ranging from aspiring actresses to supermodel Janice Dickinson — showed the comedian had a long history of drugging and molesting women aspiring to careers in the entertainment industry.
That made it all the more likely, they contended, that Andrea Constand, the central accuser in Cosby’s case, was telling the truth.
Cosby was convicted last year of drugging and assaulting Constand, a former Temple University employee, during a 2004 visit to his Cheltenham home.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said he was pleased with the Superior Court decision, and hoped it would allow Constand to “finally put this assault behind her and move on with her life,” nearly 15 years after she first reported the crime to law enforcement.
“The world is forever changed because of Andrea’s bravery,” Steele said in a statement. "With this decision, it has been affirmed that no one is above the law.“
Currently serving a minimum three-year prison sentence at a state prison in Collegeville, Cosby has maintained his innocence, called his trial a sham, and accused the more than 50 women who have come forward to accuse him of assault of conspiring with civil attorneys and a politically motivated prosecutor to bring him down.
In an interview earlier this month with Black Press USA he referred to himself as a “political prisoner.”
“When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse,” he said. “I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there. They don’t know.”
A spokesman for Cosby did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.