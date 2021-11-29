Montgomery County prosecutors are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Pennsylvania court ruling that overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction this year and freed him from prison.

District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced Monday that he submitted a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court last week, asking them to review the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling.

The state high court overturned Cosby’s 2018 sexual assault conviction in June, ruling that a prior district attorney’s decade-old promise that Cosby wouldn’t be charged for drugging or assaulting accuser Andrea Constand was binding and prevented Steele from pursuing the case years later.

Bruce L. Castor Jr., the district attorney who made the promise, had testified at a pre-trial hearing that his news release announcing his 2005 decision not to charge Cosby amounted to written evidence of the non-prosecution deal.

Steele, who has argued that a binding agreement never existed, said in a statement that the decision would have “far reaching negative consequences” because the ruling sets a precedent that press releases from district attorneys can grant immunity.

“The U.S. Supreme Court can right what we believe is a grievous wrong,” he said.

Steele posed the following question to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Where a prosecutor publicly announces that he will not file criminal charges based on lack of evidence, does the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment transform that announcement into a binding promise that no charges will ever be filed, a promise that the target may rely on as if it were a grant of immunity?”

If the court chooses to take up the case, it could either affirm the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling or overturn it and decide whether to send it back to the state court for further consideration.

The appeal will have no immediate effect on Cosby’s situation; the 84-year-old comedian is still free.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s publicist, issued a statement Monday calling Steele’s appeal a “pathetic last-ditch effort.”

“In short, the Montgomery County D.A. asks the United States Supreme Court to throw the Constitution out the window, as it did, to satisfy the #MeToo mob,” he said.