Bill Cosby is on trial again for alleged sexual assault, less than a year after the 84-year-old comedian was released from state prison in Montgomery County on an overturned conviction in a separate 2018 case.

This time, Cosby is not in a Norristown courtroom but a Los Angeles one, and the case is civil, not criminal. It is one of the few outstanding cases left against Cosby, whom 60 women have accused of rape, sexual assault, and other misconduct.

Here’s what you need to know:

The allegations in this case

California resident Judy Huth, 64, says Cosby sexually assaulted her in the 1970s, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in 2014.

» READ MORE: Bill Cosby is released from prison after the Pa. Supreme Court overturns his sexual assault conviction

Huth, a teenager at the time, says in court filings that she and a friend met the Philadelphia-born comedian at a park in the Los Angeles area. Days later, Huth says Cosby gave her alcohol and took her to the Playboy Mansion. Once there, he kissed her on the mouth, she says, and forced her to perform a sex act on him.

She seeks financial damages, the exact amount of which is to be decided at trial.

What Cosby’s lawyers say

Cosby and his legal team deny the allegations.

» READ MORE: Freeing Cosby on narrow grounds disappoints lawyers seeking clarity on testimony by abuse victims

After Huth last week said she was assaulted in 1975, instead of 1974 as she previously stated, Cosby’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean called the case “trial by ambush.”

Cosby not expected to attend

Cosby does not plan to attend or testify virtually at the trial, his representatives said, in part due to his health; he is blind due to glaucoma. The Santa Monica jury of eight women and four men has vowed to not let that affect their judgment.

How a civil trial differs from a criminal one

Civil trials are considered to be conflicts between private parties, where criminal trials are prosecuted by the state or federal government.

If a defendant is found guilty in a civil trial, the penalty is typically financial. In a criminal trial, penalties can include probation or jail time.

The burden of proof is also lower in a civil trial. Jurors must decide whether there is a preponderance of evidence — or whether it is more likely than not — that the defendant did what is alleged. In a criminal trial, the burden of proof is “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jurors do not have to come to unanimous decision, either. Only nine of 12 jurors will have to come to an agreement.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.