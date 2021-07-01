Bill Cosby woke up Thursday in his Elkins Park mansion as a free man for the first time in more than two years.

But what does his future hold after the surprise decision by the state’s highest court to overturn his sexual assault conviction and bar prosecutors from ever trying him again?

A reunion with his wife, Camille, a possible return to the stage and in the short term, “extra-crunchy” crust pizza, his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said.

Fielding questions from reporters outside the estate Thursday morning, Wyatt said Cosby spent his first night home from prison noshing on pizza brought in from Zio’s Brick Oven Pizza in Center City and fielding congratulatory calls from celebrity friends and inmates he became close to during his time behind bars.

“He stayed up until 2 in the morning telling jokes,” Wyatt said. “This morning he’s been talking to a number of promoters, comedy club owners over his breakfast this morning. He’s just sitting at the table telling jokes.”

He plans to leave the Montgomery County home Thursday afternoon to meet with his family whom he hasn’t seen since his sentencing in 2018 because he did not want them to visit him in prison.

“Mrs. Cosby wants him at home with her for a while,” Wyatt said. He declined to say where they would meet, though the Cosbys had been living in Massachusetts before his arrest. Wyatt added: “She wants to spend time with her husband, and she said, “I don’t want anybody around. I want him all to myself.’”

But how willing Hollywood — and the American public — will be to welcome back the former icon once he’s ready to return to the limelight remains an open question. And the viability of a comeback for the man once known as “America’s Dad,” brought low by a career-crippling scandal that saw more than 60 women accuse him of sexual assaults dating back decades, is uncertain.

Advocates for victims of sexual assault have been quick to point out that the Supreme Court’s decision to vacate Cosby’s conviction was not based on the sufficiency of the evidence in his case and did not amount to a pronouncement of innocence.

Instead, the justices’ ruling focused on a procedural issue involving a promise Cosby elicited 16 years ago from former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce L. Castor Jr. that he would never be prosecuted for his alleged 2005 assault of Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand.

Civil lawsuits from several of other accusers still loom and reruns of his shows still largely remain off the air and streaming services in reaction to the wider scandal.

“Mr. Cosby is not home free,” Gloria Allred, a Los Angeles attorney who has represented 33 of Cosby’s accusers, said at a news conference Wednesday.

A suit from one of Allred’s clients, Judy Huth, may present the most immediate legal threat. She contends Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15 years old in 1974. Her case had been stayed by a judge until the Supreme Court resolved Cosby’s criminal conviction in the Constand case.

Speaking Wednesday, Allred said she now hopes to schedule a deposition with Cosby in the near future, arguing that he can no longer invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination since the charges against him in Pennsylvania have been thrown out.

“He will be compelled to answer questions under oath in our case,” Allred said.

But asked about Huth’s suit, and those from other women, Wyatt scoffed: “We’re not worried about that. That’s far from our concern.”

Meanwhile, Cosby is mulling legal action of his own, Wyatt said — a potential malicious prosecution lawsuit against Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, who was elected to office in 2015 in part on a vow to put Cosby on trial.

In its decision Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that Steele’s office had violated Cosby’s due process rights by ignoring the previous agreement Cosby had struck with Castor barring his prosecution. In exchange, Cosby gave incriminating testimony in a civil suit Constand had brought against him that resulted in a $3.4 million dollar settlement.

“We’re looking at all things legal for the benefit of Mr. Cosby,” he said. “What they did to this American citizen. They stripped him of his constitutional rights.”

Cosby has never wavered in maintaining his innocence. Still, the news of the decision in his appeal caught him off guard Wednesday.

“An officer just opened up the cell door and said, ‘Hey, you getting out today,’” said Wyatt. “He heard all of this screaming from inmates knocking on the wall, ‘Get outta here, Bill! You’re free! Get outta here!’”

He emerged from the state prison outside Collegeville a little slimmer — down 42 pounds to his old Temple football weight and with his eyes opened to a broader calling, Wyatt said.

In addition to touring, Cosby, he said, hopes to involve himself in criminal justice reform.

“He said my platform now is to go out here and fight for those right now who are incarcerated unjustly and that’s his platform now,” he said. “That’s his mission.”

But Kristen Feden, a former Montgomery County prosecutor and part of the Cosby trial team, bristled at the Cosby’s suggestion that he — one of the world’s most famous celebrities and a wealthy entertainer with access to topflight lawyers — was a victim of systemic racism.

“I’m disgusted by that when you take it in conjunction with his other statements such as that this overturned conviction is justice for Black Americans,” she said in on MSNBC Thursday morning. “As a Black female it makes me very sick to my stomach that he is exploiting Black Americans’ thirst for justice.”