If you have experienced a sexual assault, there are many places where you can turn for support, whether or not it’s a recent incident.

Nationally, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network offers a free 24-hour national sexual assault hotline at 800-656-4673, or you can chat with a counselor at hotline.rainn.org/online, and connect with local resources.

Here are some Philly groups that can help:

What they do: WOAR is a Philly-based nonprofit that provides free trauma therapy to children and adults who have experienced sexual violence. It doesn’t matter when the sexual trauma took place.

The group works to eliminate all forms of sexual violence through specialized treatment services, prevention and education programs, as well as advocating for the rights of sexual assault survivors.

More information: woar.org

Address: 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite #800. Walk-in services available Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Emergency hotline: 215 985-3333 (24 hours a day)

What they do: PCAR works to support people in Pennsylvania’s 67 counties who have experienced sexual assault. Their programs include counseling, follow-up services, and advocacy. PCAR partners with a network of rape crisis programs to bring help, hope, and healing to survivors of sexual violence. You can reach out to PCAR for help connecting with resources where you are, anywhere in Pennsylvania. The hotline operates 24 hours a day.

More information: pcar.org

Emergency hotline: 888-772-7227 (24 hours a day)

What they do: This clinic provides 24/7 support for sexual assault survivors 16 years of age and older. You will be seen by a specially trained sexual assault nurse examiner, who will perform a forensic rape examination and evidence collection. The exam can be performed within three days of the assault. The clinic is managed by the Drexel School of Nursing. The clinic was started in 2011 because sexual assault survivors often waited a long time to be seen in hospitals if they didn’t have immediately critical medical needs.

PSARC is housed in the same facility as the special victims unit of the Philadelphia Police Department, but it operates independently from police. If you visit the center, you are not obligated to file a report or press charges. If you choose, state law allows for anonymous kit exams, where evidence is provided to police but with a code number, not your name.

The clinic can also refer you for trauma counseling and support through WOAR, either immediately or for follow-up.

PSARC is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

More information: 215-800-1589, drexel.edu/medicine/forensic-emed

Address: 300 E. Hunting Park Ave.

Emergency hotline: 215-425-1625 to talk to the on-call sexual assault nurse examiner (24 hours a day)

What they do: DCVAC provides counseling and support to survivors of sexual assault. The group operates a 24/7 hotline with staff trained in crisis intervention and trauma counseling. All calls are confidential.

DCVAC also offers support if you want someone to accompany you to the hospital, police station, or court. This service is available 24 hours a day.

Therapy is also available in individual and group settings.

More information: delcovictimassistance.org

Emergency hotline: The hotline for sexual assault victims can be reached at 610-566-4342 (24 hours a day)

What they do: CVC is a private, community-based nonprofit that supports victims of crimes in Chester County, including sexual assault. The CVC advocates for your rights, whether or not you choose to report crimes to law enforcement.

The group provides counseling as well as support if you want someone to accompany you to the hospital, police station, or court.

Contact: cvcofcc.org

Emergency sexual assault hotline: 610-692-7273 (24 hours a day)

What they do: Founded in 1974, NOVA supports, counsels, and empowers people who have experienced sexual assault and other serious crimes in Bucks County.

The group offers a 24/7 hotline and will also accompany you if you want support at the hospital or police station. NOVA also provides services for children who have been sexually assaulted.

More information: novabucks.org

Emergency hotline: 800-675-6900 (24 hours a day)

What they do: SERV supports survivors of sexual violence in Camden, Gloucester, and Cumberland Counties. They also offer support to the family and friends of victims.

SERV offers counseling services, a 24/7 hotline, online chats, crisis intervention, legal advocacy, safe housing, education counseling, and support groups. All services are free of charge, strictly confidential, culturally sensitive, and bilingual.

More information: centerffs.org

Emergency hotline: Gloucester & Camden 866-295-7378 (24 hours a day); Cumberland: 800-225-0196 (24 hours a day)