Bill Cosby is facing another sexual assault lawsuit filed in California filed by former Playboy model Victoria Valentino, who alleges that the comedian drugged and raped her in 1969.

Valentino, 80, filed the case in the Los Angeles County Superior court Thursday in accordance with a new law that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations civil cases related to sexual assault, The Washington Post reports.

Cosby, 85, was previously convicted of sexually assaulting former Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand in 2004 in a Montgomery County court in 2018. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in that case, but was released after nearly three years when the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned his conviction in 2021.

In her lawsuit, Valentino alleges that first met Cosby at an audition in 1969. Cosby, the suit said, later approached her at a café as Valentino was mourning her son’s death. The comedian allegedly paid for her and a friend, who is not named in the lawsuit, to have a treatment at a Finnish spa and go to dinner at a steakhouse, where Valentino alleges, Cosby gave her and her friend pills. He then allegedly drove them to an office to see memorabilia from the show I, Spy, in which Cosby starred and served as the first Black lead actor in a U.S. television series.

Valentino alleged that she passed out at the office, and later woke up to see Cosby approaching her friend. The suit claims that Valentino attempted to protect the woman, and Cosby raped her.

After Cosby’s case was overturned in 2021, Valentino told The Inquirer the ruling was the latest in a string of failures in the American justice system to protect women.

“We turn pain on ourselves because we don’t have anyone else to help us,” Valentino said. “We need to put the legal system on notice.”

At least 60 women have accused the entertainer of sexual assault, harassment, or rape. Valentino’s lawsuit also targets up to 20 unnamed defendants, including agents and other employees who she alleges enabled Cosby.

“It’s not about money, it’s about accountability,” Valentino told the Washington Post. “Rape steals something from you that cannot be repaired or restored.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.