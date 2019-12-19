Taking break from shopping, a shutterbug stopped to take a photo of the light show in the Fashion District on Black Friday.The mall, once known as The Gallery, opened in September after about two years of massive renovations. Its holiday light show features more than 1,600 lights, a 45-foot floating tree, and recorded music from The Philly POPS. The show is just one of the mall’s holiday activities held this month, including photos with Santa through Dec. 24 (the mall will be closed on Christmas Day). For more information, https://fashiondistrictphiladelphia.com/calendar.