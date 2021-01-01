I’ve been engaged in Afrofuturist work for I guess over 10 years. It’s really interesting to see it be evolved into more of a household term, or something that more people know and engage with, and to be something that has traveled beyond the internet and internet communities, or college and university communities and sort of those privileged spaces to be a space where you can see Afrofuturism on your TV, or you can see it in your sort of everyday life.