A video of a supervisor in Philadelphia Family Court tearing down Black Lives Matters signs from a fence at a South Philadelphia park over the weekend has garnered outrage and sadness after the man told an onlooker he doesn’t care about black lives.
Michael Henkel, 61, of South Philadelphia, was videotaped taking down the signs at Columbus Square park, at 12th and Reed Streets.
After a woman is heard in the video yelling out to him: “Black Lives Matter," Henkel responded: “Not to me, they don’t.”
The 34-second video posted on a woman’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon attracted more than 800 comments and 2,000 shares by noon Monday. The woman who posted the video could not be immediately reached Monday. She wrote on her post that a passerby in a car yelled out “Black lives matter!” to the man.
Marty O’Rourke, a city court spokesperson, confirmed Monday that Henkel is the man in the video and that he is a writ-service supervisor in Philadelphia Family Court. He did not have immediate comment Monday on Henkel’s status with the First Judicial District.
City payroll records show Henkel was hired in 1992 and has a $71,591 annual base salary.
Henkel could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
In the video, a woman is heard telling Henkel that the signs that he was tearing down were not his property. He replied, occasionally using expletives: “I know. It’s the city. I pay for this. ... Yeah, my taxes pay for this place, yep."
Added Henkel: “So I can do whatever I want. ... I’m always around here, too."
“Great. I live right here,” the woman said, adding; “Black Lives Matter!”
To that, Henkel said to her: “Not to me, they don’t."
Leslie Chapman, 42, who lives several blocks from the park, said Monday that one of the signs that were torn down was hers. She said the signs were put up on the fence as part of a Friday afternoon, kid-friendly march. The march, organized by Passyunk Square neighbors and the Philadelphia Student Union, called for police-free public schools and supported the Black Lives Matter movement, according to a WHYY article.
Chapman’s cardboard sign read “Black Lives Matter” and had a drawing of a rainbow on it.
Friday’s march was racially diverse and peaceful, she said. Seeing the man on the video tear down the signs from the march “ruined that beautiful memory,” she said. Chapman said there are probably kids who made other signs and who walk by that park and would have been so excited to see their signs on the fence.
“For that adult to take that away from children, it’s just really awful,” she said. “The kids probably had a lot of fun making those signs.”
Chapman, who is half black and half white, said it “just really stung” when she heard Henkel’s remarks in the video.
WARNING: This Facebook post contains offensive language