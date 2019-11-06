“We focus on big and glitzy things in terms of flying cars, and we don’t focus on the small and yet revolutionary changes that already have happened. Phones having our entire lives compacted inside them,” said Schulman, who wondered how different we really are from the movie’s Sean Young character, Rachael, a technological compromise between human and AI machine. “We’ve all become a little bit like an android, the way we carry this technology around, and interact with it, we have already become part cyborg.”