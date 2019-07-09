“Pennsylvania is exactly the kind of state we’re happy to be working in, because it’s so variable — if you move from the east to the west, the south to the north, you have very different local culture, and a real variability in how communities are,” Heller said. “Part of the intention of this project is to develop initiatives that can work. And it’s not to say [other communities] have to do it exactly like we did in Pennsylvania, but we can say, ‘In this kind of community, this kind of approach might be able to have an impact.’”