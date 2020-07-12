Authorities recovered the body of an 18-year-old New York man on Saturday evening, a few miles from where he was last seen in the water in Ventnor the night before.
The man was found around 6:20 p.m. in the area of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City after two people noticed the body and notified Atlantic City lifeguards, Ventnor Police Chief Doug Biagi said.
Police were called to the Victoria Avenue Beach shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday. The 18-year-old, whose name has not been released, had helped two women who were also in the water and “placed himself in further danger, ultimately sacrificing himself in the process,” Biagi told BreakingAC.
The water had been rough at the time from tropical storm Fay and lifeguards had prohibited anyone from swimming, Biagi said. The incident occurred shortly after the beach patrol had closed for the day.
Police and fire departments from Ventnor, Margate, Longport, and Atlantic City were involved in a search for the man on Friday night, Biagi said. The Coast Guard was also on scene.
Also on Friday, a 77-year-old Delaware County man was pronounced dead after being found unconscious in shallow water at a beach in Atlantic City.